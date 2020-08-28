Student tests positive for coronavirus at Fort Pierce school

The coronavirus is impacting the first week of classes at an elementary school in St. Lucie County, the school district said Friday.
School spokeswoman Lydia Martin said the one student tested positive for COVID-19 at Frances K. Sweet Elementary in Fort Pierce.
Fourteen students and three teachers are quarantined because of the positive case at the school.
Earlier in the week, 39 students and 17 teachers were quarantined for coronavirus after positive cases at three other schools in the county.
Classes began in St. Lucie County on Monday.
