Student tests positive for coronavirus at SLW Centennial HS

A student at St. Lucie West Centennial High School tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials said Friday.
Because of the COVID-19 case, 106 students and eight staff members at the school will quarantine at home for 14 days.
The school worked with the health department Friday to perform contact tracing.
Officials with St. Lucie Public Schools said the student was not at school Friday. However, a parent called the school district to let them know about the positive case.
"We stress this with our teachers that they need to make sure they are feeling good, and they don't come to school if they're sick, and the students as well," said St. Lucie Schools Superintendent Wayne Gent. "We need for our parents to be actively involved in what's happening. We will continue to stress all year long, do that checklist and make sure they have no influenza-like symptoms and then if they do, keep them home."
This was the first week of classes in St. Lucie County.
Multiple students and teachers were quarantined earlier in the week for positive coronavirus cases at other schools in the county.
School spokeswoman Lydia Martin also said Friday that one student tested positive for COVID-19 at Frances K. Sweet Elementary in Fort Pierce.
