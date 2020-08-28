Vero Beach High School student tests positive for COVID-19; 46 other students quarantined

A Vero Beach High School student has tested positive for COVID-19 leading to 46 other students to quarantine for two weeks.
An automated message was sent to parents Friday.
According to school officials, the school will be cleaned and sanitized for when students return to school Monday, Aug. 31.
The student was only in two classes of the day after being out a few days, officials said. The district was not informed the student was awaiting a test.
According to the district, the school used contact tracing which students were within 6 feet of the affected student for more than 15 minutes.
District guidelines require that those students will have to quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms, prior to returning to campus.
