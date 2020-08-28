Volunteers from South Florida helping those affected by Hurricane Laura

Help is on the way for thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Laura. The American Red Cross has deployed a dozen volunteers from West Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast to provide some relief in Baton Rouge Louisiana.
The group is participating in a variety roles such as distributing supplies, feeding, mental health services and shelter operations.
Jennifer Durrant is the executive director for the American Red Cross of West Palm Beach. She said the overall response along with the pandemic has been a massive undertaking. At last check, there were at least 10,000 people in shelters.
"With all the rain forecasted it’s not over. The eye of the storm may have passed certain communities but it’s not over they are going to continue to get rain. With flooding folks are scared, they don’t know what they are going to be returning to," Durrant said.
She added that there is also a concern for those who didn't evacuate.
The group of volunteers will remain in Louisiana for the next two weeks. This weekend they will begin disaster assessments by going door to door and surveying the damage left behind.
