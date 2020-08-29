Over 300 families in need fed Saturday in Lake Worth Beach

Volunteers with Restoration Bridge, a local non-profit organization, took part in distributing food to people in need in Lake Worth Beach on Saturday.
Volunteers gave food to people in the parking lot at Church by the Glades.
Families could either walk up or drive through to receive boxes of fresh produce, dairy, meat and more.
Dan West, the president and founder of Restoration Bridge, said, “We didn’t know if other areas that need food because our quantities are increasing we just want to get it in the right hands where the greatest need is.”
The group gave away free food to 300 people on Saturday.
If you'd like to support Restoration Bridge, visit restorationbridge.com.
