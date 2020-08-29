Protesters call for Congressman Mast to resign over Facebook comments

Protesters gathered outside of U.S. Congressman Brian Mast's office in Stuart on Saturday demanding that he resign for making comments on Facebook he later called disgusting jokes.
Some of the protesters said on Saturday that they do accept Mast's apology but that he does not deserve to represent women, children and respectable women on Capitol Hill.
The comments made on Facebook posts from 2009 and 2011 include jokes about rape and about his friend possibly having sex with 15-year-old girls.
That friend is now Congressman Mast's campaign manager.
Protesters on Saturday said those comments are unacceptable.
"He has a daughter that will be 15 one day," said Lucy Angelo-Walker, District 18 resident. "And I would hate to think that there was someone out there that was given advice like he gave to a friend who would then be a predator in the situation that his daughter is in."
There was an altercation at Saturday's protest.
One gentleman confronted the group and spat on a protesters sign.
Stuart Police were called to the protest but no one was hurt.
Scripps Only Content 2020