Thousands of backpacks given away at back-to-school event

The Office of Revitalization of Palm Beach County held their annual back-to-school event on Saturday to help families ensure their children are prepared for school and have school supplies.
Due to the pandemic, this year the event was held as a drive up event held at six locations across the county.
People stayed in their cars as they drove up to the designated tents marked by grade, from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Volunteers helped distribute school supplies from backpacks to rulers.
Houston Tate, the director of Community Revitalization, said, “Our kids have obviously gone through a tremendous emotional disparity between being at home alone since the summer and we are hoping this event spurs them up and makes them feel a little bit better and have them prepared for school.”
In all they distributed over 4,000 backpacks at the West Palm Beach location alone.
