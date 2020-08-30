Delray Beach welcomes 'Distanced Dining in the Park'

On Sunday in Delray Beach, the city's Downtown Development Authority transformed Old School Square into a pop-up dining area that they call "Distanced Dining in the Park."
It offers a unique experience for people to pick up a meal and beverages at a local downtown restaurant and come to the park to eat safely in a socially-distanced and open air environment.
The area is also equipped with hand washing and sanitizing stations and is filled with music and outdoor lighting.
The tables are sanitized after each use and the area seats up to 80 people.
Kellie Ames, the marketing manager with Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority, said, “We’re all wearing masks. We ask that people wear their masks into the park until they sit down and they are eating. Just to respect everybody’s comfort level. And just having it in an open area I think makes people feel a lot more comfortable to be out here and dining as well.”
The dining experience has been such a hit that it has been extended until next Saturday and starting Monday they will be open every day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A local non-profit organization called Community Greening provided trees for the pop-up area and will give one tree away to someone. Visit their website communitygreening.org for more information.
Delivery Dudes customers can use the code "localeats" on Monday, August 31 to get your order delivered to you at the park with no delivery fee.
