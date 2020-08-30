Florida's reports 14 additional deaths, lowest since June; cases rise by 2,583

Florida's increased coronavirus deaths plunged to 14, the lowest since 11 on June 23, with Miami-Dade County reporting the only fatalities in South Florida, as cases increased by 2,583, only the third time since late June they were under 3,000, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday.
Meanwhile, state daily positivity rate of tests received from labs Saturday was 7.30 percent and the first-time rate was 5.14 percent. In Palm Beach County, the first-time rate was 4.70 on 4,316 negatives tests.
The state's death increase was drastically lower from 148 on Saturday after trending down the four days: 183 Tuesday, 153 Wednesday, 135 Thursday, 89 Friday.
Deaths traditionally are lower from weekend data, including 51 last Sunday and 72 on Monday.
Palm Beach County's death total remained at 1,117, second highest in the state behind Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward, after 18 deaths were reported Saturday.
On the Treasure Coast, there were no increases with St. Lucie at 235, Martin at 114 and Indian River at 98. Okeechobee stayed at 15 after reporting its first two deaths on July 25.
Broward climbed by none and Miami-Dade rose by 4 deaths.
In South Florida, there were 4 of the 14 for a total of 5,138 at 46.2 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Pinellas remained at 650 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough went up by 2 to 547 in fifth place. Also staying the same were Polk at 442 in sixth and Lee at 418.
Florida's cases' increase Saturday was 3,197. In all the case have been under 5,000 for 18 days in a row. The previous lowest was 2,258 on Aug. 24.
The daily rate for 60,074 tested remained under 8 percent for two days in a row 7.12 when there were 72,569 tests. The two-week low was 7.05 percent on Aug. 21.
The first-time cases positivity rate moved above 5 percent after a two-week low of 4.93 the day before and 4.94 on Aug. 21. The rate has been under 8 percent since Aug. 16.
In Palm Beach County, the first-time positivity rate has been below 6 percent for 13 days, including seven times 5 percent and under. The lowest was 3.56 one Saturday ago.
The county daily cases increased by 135 compared with 172 the day before.
Florida is in fifth place in the United States with 11,119 deaths, and nonresident deaths remained at 144 for a total of 11,263. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of a U.S.-high 154 deaths Saturday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 12,420. California reported 144 new deaths, just 4 behind Florida, and is in third place overall with 12,834.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 96 compared with 311 the day before. The state reported Saturday there are currently 3,993 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 405 less than the day before.
Deaths in the state have accelerated over nearly six months since the first fatalities were announced. It took 49 days for the death toll to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double with an increase of 6,000 now. The average number of deaths per day in Florida is 63.
The last time deaths were more than 200 was 212 on Aug. 18. The state record was 276 on Aug. 11. The previous record was 257 on July 31. Others in the 200s were 204, 228, 212, 225, 245, 252, 216.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Saturday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 184 on July 30.
In a state list of cases and deaths released Sunday, it reported 15 deaths from the previous report but 1 was removed after further determining a cause of death for a net gain 14.
Miami-Dade climbed to 2,399, which is 161 more in one week. Broward increased to 1,183 with a rise of 95 in one week. Last week Broward passed Palm Beach County into second place. Indian River has risen by 20 deaths in one week, a 25.6 percent increase compared with St. Lucie rising by 21 deaths, Martin by 2 and Okeechobee by 2.
Scripps Only Content 2020