Hit-and-run driver in Fort Pierce leaves 15-year-old girl critical

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck while she was roller skating in Fort Pierce.
According to Fort Pierce police, the girl was skating at around 8 p.m. Saturday at South 17 Street and Emerald Terrace when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a dark-colored pickup truck.
The girl was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue, then airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition.
Police are asking anyone who spots a dark-colored pickup truck with front-end damage to contact them.
The suspect vehicle was last seen heading south on 17 Street after the crash, traveling towards Georgia Avenue.
Anyone with information can contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Shayne Stokes at 772-302-4764 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477) or online at www.TCWatch.org.
