Kalen Ballage trade voided, headed back to Dolphins

Well, that was awkward.
It seems running back Kalen Ballage is headed back to Miami, just days after the Dolphins traded the 2018 fourth-round draft pick to the New York Jets.
NFL.com reported Sunday that the trade was voided after Ballage failed a physical.
That means Ballage reverts back to the Dolphins, who will also lose a conditional seventh-round pick in next year's draft.
Miami is likely to part with Ballage, who was informed Wednesday that the team intended to waive him before he was traded to the Jets and former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, who drafted him.
Ballage started six games for the Dolphins last season. The 24-year-old has rushed for 326 yards in two seasons with Miami. He ended last season on injured reserve.
Scripps Only Content 2020