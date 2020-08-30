Multiple people accused of possessing and selling drugs in Indian River County

Multiple suspected narcotics dealers have been arrested in Indian River County.
According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO), Christopher Sette rented rooms to narcotics dealers and users at his residence located at 1375 18th Avenue Southwest.
Deputies had already responded to the residence 14 times this year for calls involving stolen vehicles, drug overdoses, disturbances, searches for wanted subjects and suspicious person complaints.
After numerous complaints from the community, Special Investigations Unit detectives began a narcotics investigation and were able to secure a search warrant for the property.
On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, deputies executed the search warrant and arrested 4 people.
The homeowner, Christopher Sette was arrested on a charge of maintaining a public nuisance home, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chance Kenyon is facing a charge of sale of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl.
Rachel Crane was arrested on a charge of sale of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies say Rachel was already out on bond for possession of a controlled substance and her bond has been revoked due to these new charges.
Heather Mahaffey is facing a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was already out on bond for maintaining a public nuisance home and her bond has been revoked due to the new charge.
According to IRCSO, unrelated to the above search warrant, three additional subjects were recently arrested as a result of separate narcotics investigations.
