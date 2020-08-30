Palm Beach Co. tanning, body piercing and tattoo businesses can reopen

Palm Beach County has obtained approval from the Governor's office to reopen tattooing, body piercing and tanning establishments on Monday.
The order, issued Sunday evening, states those businesses may operate with appropriate safety guidelines as outlined by the Florida Department of Health beginning at 12:01 a.m. on August 31, 2020.
Those businesses haven't been operating in Palm Beach County since March when Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner announced that all non-critical businesses would be closed until further notice.
The order states "These establishments have a low risk of transmission or low risk of community spread when facial coverings, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and proper guidelines are followed."
