State's coronavirus residents' deaths pass 11,000 with 148 rise; cases up 3,197

It took 10 days for the toll to rise from 10,000 to 11,105. Previously, it took 4 days to go from 9,000 past 10,000. On July 25, there were 5,075 deaths. The first two deaths in the state were announced on March 6. In the United States, it has been exactly six months since the first death was announced on Feb. 29 and it has reached 186,855 with an average of 1,027 per day.