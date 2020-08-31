‘Baby Lives Matter’ mural painted at Charlotte Planned Parenthood location removed

“Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and our Charlotte health center staff remain focused on providing high-quality, affordable health care to everyone who walks in our doors, particularly as the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact our community. This attempt by anti-abortion extremists to co-opt the language of the Movement for Black Lives is shameful and offensive to the fight for racial justice in Charlotte. We are proud to stand with the leaders on the front lines fighting against racism and systemic oppression, including the right for every person to have access to sexual and reproductive care.”