Boca Raton teacher and mom prepares distance learning

"She was so excited to come to school with mommy cause that’s all I would ever say to her. ‘That’s mommy’s school when you’re in kindergarten you’re going to come to mommy’s school’, ya know all this stuff, hyped it all up and who knew there would be a pandemic where she wouldn’t be able to come to my school so now she’s a little confused," said Cuchel. "She’s like well you told me I was coming to your school, why am I doing this on the computer? You told me I was coming to your school, she’s like can everyone just start washing their hands so this virus can go away and I can come to mommy’s school. If it was that simple!"