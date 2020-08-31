Coco Gauff makes early exit from US Open

Coco Gauff is out of the U.S. Open on Day 1.
Anastasija Sevastova knocked off the 16-year-old Delray Beach native in three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
It was Gauff's earliest exit from a Grand Slam tournament in four appearances.
A year ago, Gauff made it to the third round at Flushing Meadows before losing to 2018 champion Naomi Osaka in a match that ended in tears for the teen and a hug from the winner.
Sevastova had been just 1-8 in singles in 2020 and got the breakthrough win she needed again in New York. Sevastova was a semifinalist at the U.S. Open two years ago.
Gauff had 13 double-faults.
