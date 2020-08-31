DeSantis holds education roundtable in Tallahassee

Gov. Ron DeSantis met with the state's top educator and health official Monday morning at the state Capitol building in Tallahassee to discuss the return to schools.
DeSantis was joined by Dr. Scott Atlas, adviser to President Donald Trump on the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkes and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, among others.
Atlas credited DeSantis with being "one of the first, if not the first, governor to understand that the strategy overall is really prioritizing who is going to be vulnerable here."
He said the priorities have to be on protecting high-risk individuals, making sure to prevent hospital overcrowding and opening society.
"Meaning, opening schools, opening the rest of society, because a prolonged lockdown is extraordinarily harmful," Atlas said. "And in the ways that it's being done here, I think, are really exemplary."
Atlas said Trump agrees that "the goal is to open schools in person."
Rivkes said county health departments have been working with schools to make sure the return to the classroom is done so safely. He said those districts that have already reopened have provided an important lesson for teachers and students.
"If you are sick, don't go to school," Rivkes said.
He also said people shouldn't go to school if they are awaiting COVID-19 test results.
DeSantis said school districts that are giving families a choice of how to return will help students who have to stay home so that they can transition to virtual learning without falling behind.
