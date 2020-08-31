Detectives seeking information on Okeechobee County murder; suspect sought

Detectives are seeking information on the murder of an Okeechobee man that happened on January 31, 2020.
According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, Jesus Chui Torres was murdered in the front yard of his Playland Park home.
The killer is described as a young, tall, skinny black male. He was accompanied by two tall, skinny Hispanic males.
The men were seen in a dark gray Dodge Charger with tinted windows. Detectives are alerting Palm Beach and Polk counties.
Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Detective Dale La Flam at 863-763-3117 or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
