Gov. DeSantis to address health care on Monday

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will focus on health care during a pair of stops across the state on Monday.
According to his office, the governor will speak at UF Health The Villages Hospital at 12:45 p.m., followed by a news conference at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute in Tampa at 3 p.m.
DeSantis is expected to give an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The Florida Department of Health on Monday said there are 623,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11,187 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
