Hit-and-run driver in Fort Pierce leaves 15-year-old girl critical

Police in Fort Pierce are looking for a driver they said struck a 15-year-old girl with a pickup truck and then drove off Saturday.
The crash happened at 8:12 p.m. at the intersection of South 17th Street and Emerald Terrace.
Fort Pierce police said the girl was rollerskating when she was struck.
"She kept going in and out," Sadellia Ervin, who helped the girl until paramedics arrived, said. "Like, her face was swollen and I couldn't tell if it was an adult female or underage female."
Paramedics took the girl to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. She was then airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where she was listed in critical condition.
"People think this is a race a track," Jonathan Frangella, who heard the crash, said.
Police said the hit-and-run driver was in a dark pickup truck that may now have damage to its front end.
"I just wish whoever did this would come forward because it could've been one of their family," Ervin said.
Police are urging nearby residents and businesses to check their security camera footage for a truck matching the description and to give them a call with any information.
