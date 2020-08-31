Hotlines and online resources for Palm Beach County students

Students in Palm Beach County go back to school Monday. The school year will begin with distance learning which comes with its own challenges.
In an effort to help students and parents adjust, the school district has created several hotlines and online resources.
Important Phone Numbers:
- Information Helpline to answer questions regarding the start of the 2020-2021 school year: (561) 969-5840. The Hotline will be staffed Monday through Friday. Representatives are available to answer questions in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.
- Leave a message for a return call at (561) 684-5100.
- Technical Questions - IT Service Desk: 561-242-4100; Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Student Mental Health Helpline: 561-432-6389; Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- School District App: The School District App is available for download and has all of this information in your hand.
- Transportation Hotline: 561-357-1110
For more information the school district suggests following them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @PBCSD with the hashtag #GoingtheDistancePBCSD.
