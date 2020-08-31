How PBCSD students get their school meals during distance learning

August 31, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT - Updated August 31 at 8:45 AM

Now that the new school year is officially underway, the School District of Palm Beach County is making some changes to its food service program for students.

[ Starting this week grab and go meals will be available at more than 150 schools and few charter schools throughout the district. ]

Food distributions will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost is $2.05 for elementary and $2.30 for high school students. Reduced-price meals are 40 cents. No cash will be accepted at meal distribution sites. Families should establish and fund a School Cash Online account to pay for meals at pick up. Breakfast is free for every student.

[ To apply for free or reduced lunch, click here. ]

You'll need your students ID badge, ID number, or bar code letter to pick up all meals. A face mask is also required.

Keep in mind you don't have to go to your child's school to pick up meals, you have the option to pick up meals from the school of your choice.

[ For more information, click here. ]

