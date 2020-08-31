LIVE: Gov. DeSantis addressing health care, coronavirus

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is focusing on health care during a pair of stops across the state on Monday.
The governor is speaking at UF Health The Villages Hospital followed by a news conference at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute in Tampa at 3 p.m.
DeSantis is updating the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The Florida Department of Health on Monday said there are 623,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11,187 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
