Mother of Fort Pierce hit-and-run victim to speak out

A mother will make a plea for help on Monday after her 15-year-old daughter was left in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce over the weekend.
Police said the teen was rollerskating around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of S. 17th Street and Emerald Terrace when a pickup truck hit her and took off.
The victim was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where she's listed in critical condition.
On Monday at 3 p.m., the teen's mother is scheduled to speak at a news conference.
Police said vehicle involved in the crash was a dark-colored pickup truck that may have front-end damage.
If you know who the driver is, call Traffic Homicide Investigator Shayne Stokes at 772-302-4764, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
