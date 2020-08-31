Palm Beach to close public beaches for Labor Day weekend

Public beaches in Palm Beach will be closed for Labor Day weekend to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The town said Monday it will close its public beaches and beach access beginning Friday.
Beaches will reopen the Tuesday after Labor Day.
"Considering the fact that Labor Day weekend traditionally attracts very large crowds of beachgoers, the decision to close the beaches was made to avoid 'super spreader' events," the town said in an announcement on its website.
According to data provided by the Florida Department of Health, Palm Beach has 121 cases and five deaths as a result of COVID-19. That's a 7.1% increase from a week ago.
Phipps Ocean Park will also be closed during the Labor Day weekend.
