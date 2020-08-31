Palm Beach County students unable to access to distance learning portal

Monday is the first day back to school for Palm Beach County students, but it's already off to a rocky start.
The county is starting school virtually this year due to the coronavirus, but some students are saying the digital portal is unavailable.
PBCSD officials say there was a connectivity issues that lasted six minutes Monday morning and should all be resolved now. It's unknown how many students the outage affected.
If students are still experiencing issues, officials suggest going to classroom.google.com as a work around.
Officials released a list of resources for Palm Beach County students and parents including IT help. You can find them here.
