Palm Beach County tanning salons, tattoo parlors finally reopen

It didn't take long for the doors to unlock and the frustration to lift.
"It was very nerve-wracking to be closed, and we're just very thankful and blessed to be back with our people," Denise Munnial, co-owner at Sunny Kisses Tanning Salon & Spa, said Monday.
Her salon in Boynton Beach reopened Monday, joining dozens of other businesses offering tattoos and tanning, now with increased safely protocols.
"They clean their beds regularly," customer Mindy Levy said. "As soon as you get out, they clean them. There's hand sanitizer inside for you."
The owners said they disinfect and sanitize during the day -- a cleansing they wish they had the chance to do months ago.
"That was the biggest thing is, why can't we have the opportunity to be open, no matter if it's 25% (or) 50%?" co-owner Michael Collins said.
Rebuilding a customer base will be a high priority at Aces High Tattoo in West Palm Beach. Clients will notice the difference. No guests are allowed, masks are mandatory, hand sanitizer is required and contactless payments are just a few changes.
Now that the months of uncertainty are over, owner Billy Hart is just trying to repair the damage to the bottom line.
"It's been frustrating," Hart said. "You know, you want to stay safe, but you also want to make money and provide, and there's trying to find that fine line, like, 'Where do we fit in?'"
