Snap your photo wearing a mask in Downtown West Palm Beach for a chance to win prizes

Snap your photo wearing a mask in Downtown West Palm Beach for a chance to win prizes
August 31, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 6:10 PM

The West Palm Beach Downtown Developing Authority is encouraging the public to promote public safety and mask-wearing in Downtown West Palm Beach.

The DDA is hosting a photo contest with $400 in prizes.

To enter the contest individuals are asked to snap a photo of themselves in a mask anywhere in Downtown West Palm Beach before Wednesday, September 23, and uploaded to downtownwpb.com.

Entries will be voted publicly on and gift cards and prizes totaling $200 will be given to the top two photos with the most votes.

Winners will be notified by email and announced on September 25.

Scripps Only Content 2020