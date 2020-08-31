Snap your photo wearing a mask in Downtown West Palm Beach for a chance to win prizes

The West Palm Beach Downtown Developing Authority is encouraging the public to promote public safety and mask-wearing in Downtown West Palm Beach.
The DDA is hosting a photo contest with $400 in prizes.
To enter the contest individuals are asked to snap a photo of themselves in a mask anywhere in Downtown West Palm Beach before Wednesday, September 23, and uploaded to downtownwpb.com.
Entries will be voted publicly on and gift cards and prizes totaling $200 will be given to the top two photos with the most votes.
Winners will be notified by email and announced on September 25.
