18-year-old man's death investigated as homicide in Port Lucie

An 18-year-old man found dead inside his car in Port St. Lucie is now being investigated as a homicide, police said Monday.
The victim, Charles John Highlands, of Port St. Lucie, was found shot and killed inside of his black Toyota Camry on Aug. 26. just after 11 p.m.
Sgt. Lisa Marie Carrasquillo said that Highlands was found inside his vehicle at a BP gas station located at 1289 SW Del Rio Blvd.
If you can help in the case, call 911, the Port St Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 800-273-TIPS (8477).
