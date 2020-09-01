DeSantis to hold discussion on long-term care facility visitation

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT NOON:
Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable discussion Tuesday regarding visitation at long-term care facilities.
The roundtable will take place at ElderSource in Jacksonville around noon.
The governor will be joined by Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew and Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Richard Prudom.
Long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, have been closed to visitors since the coronavirus pandemic started this spring.
The state task force tabbed with reopening long-term care facilities to visitors sent a plan to DeSantis with guidelines for visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
