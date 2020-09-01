DeSantis putting residents on 'emotional roller coaster,' lawmaker says

Renters facing evictions were given another lifeline this month after Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday extended a moratorium on evictions.
The extension came with only hours left to spare, causing tense moments for some residents.
"It's almost like your holding your breath, and it is a sigh of relief," said resident Kari Safran. "I am grateful for that, but it isn't because I don't want to pay."
She said she has been able to pay part of her rent because she has been out of work as an administrative assistant since March.
The only money that has been coming in is unemployment.
The mother of three children said it is the uncertainty of not knowing when and if she will be evicted that causes the most stress.
State Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat from southern Palm Beach County, is critical of how the governor is handling it.
"He puts people (on) this emotional roller coaster waiting until the day before and then doing it for 30 days, so they get a slight reprieve. And now, starting in about two weeks, they'll start getting panicked again and back on this emotional roller coaster, and it's heart wrenching," Berman said.
Safran said she is already worrying when the moratorium expires on Oct. 1.
"We can't technically be evicted, but every day that goes by, it's a day closer to the next one," said Safran.
