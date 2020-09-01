Florida set to resume visits to long-term care facilities

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday during a roundtable discussion he is set to approve a plan to resume visits to long-term care facilities for the first time since the spring.
Last week the state task force tabbed with reopening facilities to visitors sent a plan to DeSantis with guidelines for limited visitation.
During Tuesday's announcement, the governor was joined by members of the task force during a roundtable discussion at ElderSource in Jacksonville.
An emotional moment occurred when the governor talked about the six months that residents have been apart from their family members.
"Many of the folks understand that they have loved ones who are in the last stage of their life. They are not demanding a medical miracle … they would just like to say goodbye or to hug somebody," DeSantis said.
Long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, have been closed to visitors since the coronavirus pandemic started in the spring.
Among the guidelines for visits to long-term care facilities:
- All visitors will have to wear PPE and be screened before the visit. Visitors must bring their own PPE
- All visits will be by appointment only
- Two visitors will be allowed at a time with a total of five visitors per day
- No minors will be allowed to visit at this time
- No facility can allow visits until 14 days have passed without a confirmed coronavirus case from a resident or staff member unless the visitor is an "essential care" member
The governor said he plans to sign the plan by the end of Tuesday, but it will be up to each facility to be ready to abide by these rules.
