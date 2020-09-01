Florida set to resume visits to long-term care facilities

“The Task Force thoughtfully constructed a blueprint for the safe reopening of long-term care facilities," said DeSantis. "Limiting visitation at these facilities was a very difficult decision that took an emotional toll on families and residents, especially on those who suffer from cognitive impairments such as Alzheimer’s. With the right precautions in place, I'm confident we can safely re-open visitation at these facilities and reunite families who have been so patient throughout this process."