Florida set to resume visits to long-term care facilities

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday during a roundtable discussion he is set to approve a plan to resume visits to long-term care facilities for the first time since the spring.
Last week the state task force tabbed with reopening facilities to visitors sent a plan to DeSantis with guidelines for visitation.
During Tuesday's announcement, the governor was joined by members of the task force during a roundtable discussion at ElderSource in Jacksonville.
Long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, have been closed to visitors since the coronavirus pandemic started in the spring.
Among the guidelines for visits to long-term care facilities:
- All visitors will have to wear PPE and be screened before the visit. Visitors must bring their own PPE
- All visits will be by appointment only with two visitors allowed at a time
- No minors will be allowed to visit at this time
- No facility can allow visits until 14 days have passed without a confirmed coronavirus case from a resident or staff member unless the visitor is an "essential care" member
The governor said the rules to all allow visits will likely to be put into effect on Tuesday, but it will be up to each facility to be ready to abide by these rules.
Scripps Only Content 2020