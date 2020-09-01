Indian River County school superintendent provides update on classes

The superintendent of the Indian River County School District held a Facebook Live on Tuesday evening to provide an update on classes.
Dr. David Moore said Tuesday that no school employees have tested positive for coronavirus since schools started on Aug. 24.
Moore said Monday that the start of the school year has gone smoothly despite two students testing positive for the coronavirus at Osceola Magnet and one student at Vero Beach High School.
Moore said as a result of these three cases, 57 students have been told to quarantine at home.
As of Tuesday, 62 percent of Indian River County students are enrolled in traditional brick-and-mortar instruction, 23 percent are fully virtual and 14 percent are in the transitional model.
"We can't allow COVID to have a long impact on the lives of our children," said Moore. "We as adults will manage through COVID."
From Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 the school district will conduct a survey for families whose students are virtual or in the traditional learning models. Moore said this will give parents an opportunity to offer feedback regarding their child's intent to return to in-person instruction after the first nine weeks of school.
"We are excited about where we are as a community within our first week and continue to ensure and improve the quality of instruction within each of our three models," Moore said.
The school district is offering tech support for students in the virtual and transitional models at their support complex located at 6055 62 Ave. in Vero Beach. Hours for support are Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Thursdays 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
During this time, students can exchange a laptop that is not functioning properly or update a laptop they received when schools closed.
Scripps Only Content 2020