LIVE: Palm Beach County leaders to discuss entering Phase Two

Palm Beach County commissioners will vote on Tuesday to send a request to Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow the county to enter Phase Two of Florida's reopening plan.
If the proposal is approved by DeSantis, Palm Beach County would enter Phase Two in increments starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
In addition, the plan recommends that the School District of Palm Beach County reopen brick-and-mortar schools three to four weeks after the county enters Phase Two.
In the first increment of the plan, entertainment venues like movie theaters, bowling alleys, escape rooms, playhouses, skating and trampoline centers, and other venues would be allowed to reopen with reduced capacity.
Restaurants would continue operating at 50% indoor capacity and full capacity outdoors.
Retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, museums and libraries, and certain personal services establishments would be allowed to operate at full capacity.
Starting around Monday, Oct. 19, entertainment venues like auditoriums, bingo parlors, comedy clubs, and concert houses would be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
Then around Monday, Nov. 2, movie theaters, bowling alleys, escape rooms, playhouses, skating and trampoline centers, and other entertainment venues would be allowed to expand their capacity.
In the final phase of the plan, all of the businesses listed above would be allowed to operate at full capacity. In addition, bars, arcades, billiard halls, hookah, cigar, and other smoking bars and lounges, nightclubs, establishments offering adult entertainment, and strip clubs would be allowed to reopen with reduced capacity.
To read Palm Beach County's Phase Two reopening proposal, click here.
