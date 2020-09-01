Man accused of pulling gun during mask argument won't be charged

A man accused of pulling a gun on a customer at a Walmart in Royal Palm Beach during an argument about facial coverings won't be charged.
The Palm Beach County state attorney's office has decided not to file charges against Vincent Scavetta, who was facing one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm.
"Although there was probable cause to make an arrest, the evidence cannot prove all legally required elements of the crime alleged and is insufficient to support a criminal prosecution," Assistant State Attorney Autumn Gurrola wrote in an Aug. 27 filing.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the store's security video showed Scavetta pushing an older man in a wheelchair through the store on July 12.
In the video, a man with his daughter approached Scavetta and exchanged words. Witnesses said the man made a comment about Scavetta not wearing a mask.
The video showed Scavetta giving the shopper the middle finger before pulling a handgun from his waistband, deputies said.
"I'll kill you," Scavetta told the man, according to the arrest report.
