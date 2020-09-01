Miami-Dade County Public Schools reporting cyber attack on 2nd day of virtual learning

Miami-Dade Public Schools reported Tuesday that technical issues have affected virtual learning for two consecutive days.
According to a school district message via Twitter, the internet service was intermittent and interrupted Tuesday morning, but it became operational later.
The district said it's working with Comcast to determine the cause of the problem.
More than 160,000 students and over 1,000 teachers were logged on the K12 platform, the district added.
NBC 6 reported that Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the system was hit by a cyber attack called a distributed denial of service attack.
"There was a malicious attempt, malicious, well-orchestrated, complex attempt at derailing, destroying the connection which is essential for our students and teachers," Carvalho said.
Comcast released the following statement:
Miami-Dade Public Schools also released the statement below:
