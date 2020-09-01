One year after Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamas still recovering

One year after Hurricane Dorian destroyed parts of the Bahamas, a local organization says the islands still need help.
One year later, Brianna Pubien still has trouble finding the words
"I wouldn’t of thought I’d be separated like that," Pubien said.
After Hurricane Dorian tore through the Abaco Islands, 15-year-old Brianna moved to South Florida while her family stayed behind to rebuild.
"I talked with my mom yesterday. This is the first time I went to school and she wasn’t there with me physically," Pubien said.
"One year later you have to stop and ask, why?" said Dusty Adinolfe, the founder of Project Bahamas Strong. "The whole COVID thing, after the hurricane, it shut down a lot of things. We were building bungalows and doing functions and raising money and basically that’s not an option for us right now."
Adinolfe said in some ways condition are worsening.
"The sending of supplies has to come to a halt, children are struggling to even be in school, and now with COVID, they just kept getting kicked down, kicked down, and kicked down," Adinolfe said.
And Adinolfe is hoping soon they will stand up together.
"It’s crazy to me to think that these people have to go to bed every night not knowing what tomorrow will bring," Adinolfe said.
Project Bahamas Strong is working on new ways to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to help, click here.
