Palm Beach Co.-operated beaches open for Labor Day weekend

Palm Beach County officials announced Tuesday that all county-operated beaches will remain open for the Labor Day weekend.
This comes a day after the town of Palm Beach announced their beaches would be closed beginning Saturday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The county said restaurants and other businesses within beach parks may remain open subject to the restrictions of the current state and local emergency orders.
Restrictions are still in place for boaters, including no beaching, landings, anchoring or mooring of vessels on sandbars, islands and open shorelines.
Officials said local governments and cities can still close beaches within their jurisdictions.
Palm Beach County-operated beaches include:
- Carlin Park, Jupiter
- Coral Cove Park, Tequesta
- DuBois Park, Jupiter
- Gulfstream Park, Gulfstream
- Juno Beach Park, Juno Beach
- Jupiter Beach Park, Jupiter
- Loggerhead Park, Juno Beach
- Ocean Cay Park, Jupiter
- Ocean Inlet Park, Ocean Ridge
- Ocean Ridge Hammock Park, Ocean Ridge
- Ocean Reef Park, Riviera Beach
- Phil Foster Park, Riviera Beach
- R. G. Kreusler Park, Palm Beach
- South Inlet Park, Boca Raton
Scripps Only Content 2020