Palm Beach County parents to receive phone call about return to brick-and-mortar schools

Parents in Palm Beach County will soon have to decide if they want to send their children back to brick-and-mortar schools once they reopen.
The new school year started on Monday with distance learning for all students.
However, under the School District of Palm Beach County's reopening plan, "the District will offer the Brick and Mortar option one week after Palm Beach County moves into Phase 2 of recovery."
As of now, the reopening date for brick-and-mortar schools is undetermined.
On Wednesday, parents and guardians will receive a phone call from the School District of Palm Beach County with instructions on how to choose whether you'll send your children back to brick-and-mortar schools once they reopen, or continue to keep your children home for distance learning.
You'll make your choice through your child’s Student Portal and you'll need your child’s login information.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back To School | Coronavirus
On its website, the school district wrote:
For more information about the return to brick-and-mortar schools in Palm Beach County, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020