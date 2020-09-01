Palm Beach County parents to receive phone call about return to brick-and-mortar schools

September 1, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 4:40 PM

Parents in Palm Beach County will soon have to decide if they want to send their children back to brick-and-mortar schools once they reopen.

The new school year started on Monday with distance learning for all students.

However, under the School District of Palm Beach County's reopening plan, "the District will offer the Brick and Mortar option one week after Palm Beach County moves into Phase 2 of recovery."

As of now, the reopening date for brick-and-mortar schools is undetermined.

On Wednesday, parents and guardians will receive a phone call from the School District of Palm Beach County with instructions on how to choose whether you'll send your children back to brick-and-mortar schools once they reopen, or continue to keep your children home for distance learning.

You'll make your choice through your child’s Student Portal and you'll need your child’s login information.

On its website, the school district wrote:

"Parents, we would appreciate it if you could let us know your choice as soon as you are comfortable doing so. If you later change your mind about your choice of instruction for your child, you can return to the Portal to indicate your change. Once campuses are open, it may take up to one week to accommodate your requested change."

For more information about the return to brick-and-mortar schools in Palm Beach County, click here.

