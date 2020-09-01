Palm Beach County will ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow county to enter Phase Two

Palm Beach County commissioners voted on Tuesday to ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow the county to enter Phase Two of Florida's reopening plan at his discretion.
However, an exact starting date for entering Phase Two will be up to DeSantis, commissioners agreed.
Commissioners spent hours on Tuesday listening to public comment and debating a plan that would allow Palm Beach County to enter Phase Two in increments.
In a 4-2 vote, commissioners agreed to send a letter to DeSantis, requesting to join an incremental Phase Two.
The proposal recommends that the School District of Palm Beach County reopen brick-and-mortar schools three to four weeks after the county enters Phase Two.
In the first increment of the plan, entertainment venues like movie theaters, bowling alleys, escape rooms, playhouses, skating and trampoline centers, and other venues would be allowed to reopen with reduced capacity.
Restaurants would continue operating at 50% indoor capacity and full capacity outdoors.
Retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, museums and libraries, and certain personal services establishments would be allowed to operate at full capacity.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back To School | Coronavirus
In the next increment, entertainment venues like auditoriums, bingo parlors, comedy clubs, and concert houses would be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
Then, movie theaters, bowling alleys, escape rooms, playhouses, skating and trampoline centers, and other entertainment venues would be allowed to expand their capacity.
In the final phase of the plan, all of the businesses listed above would be allowed to operate at full capacity. In addition, bars, arcades, billiard halls, hookah, cigar, and other smoking bars and lounges, nightclubs, establishments offering adult entertainment, and strip clubs would be allowed to reopen with reduced capacity.
Scripps Only Content 2020