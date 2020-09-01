Plan is in place for the county to move forward with Phase Two

One after the other, people let Palm Beach County Commissioners know what they think of the county's COVID-19 response.
"If wearing a mask is to help from getting sick and I'm not wearing a mask then where is the danger?" one man said.
And plans to pursue Phase Two reopening.
"I believe that move should be slow, calculated, and based on the successes off of other areas that have flattened their curve," Nina Boynton said.
In a 4-to-2 vote, commissioners agreed to send a letter to Governor DeSantis requesting to make the move in five steps.
Step one is to reopen certain indoor entertainment venues like bowling alleys and movie theaters with restrictions.
Step two involves a recommendation to the Palm Beach County School District to open 3 to 4 weeks after the county moves to Phase Two.
Right now, the school district plans to open one week after the county enters Phase Two.
County Administrator Verdenia Baker said the commission's recommendation will give more time to address any potential issues.
"We believe that this plan and starting it off this way is probably more beneficial to the community," she said.
After a lengthy discussion and input, Commissioner Hal Valeche said he can't support the plan.
"I really don't see why we need to be giving recommendations and advice to the school board. We have enough of our own problems," he said.
As for steps three through five, the third increment would allow for additional venues like comedy clubs and auditoriums to reopen down the road. That's before step four and the eventual easing of restrictions on places like skating centers and escape rooms.
As for the final step, reopening businesses like bars and night clubs that would need the governor's authorization.
According to the county, facial coverings will still be required in Phase Two, as well as social distancing.
