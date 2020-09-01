State's corovovirus cases soar by 7,569 after 75,000 tests dumped by Quest in one day

California has the most cases in the U.S. at 704,085 with the addition of 4,176, the most in the U.S. on Monday. Texas had the second-most new cases, 2,374 and is third overall with 612,969. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 434,756 with 354 more. Missouri had the third-most new cases, 2,233, and is in 21st place.