104 students, 8 staff quarantined at Fort Pierce Westwood

The coronavirus is impacting another school in St. Lucie County.
School spokeswoman Lydia Martin said Tuesday that 104 students and eight staff members must quarantine at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
TCPalm reported that a student at the school tested positive Monday for COVID-19.
The coronavirus concerns have forced the cancelation of football practice at Fort Pierce Westwood.
St. Lucie County began classes on Aug. 24.
Since then, COVID-19 cases have already been reported at multiple schools in the county, including St. Lucie West Centennial High School, Frances K. Sweet Elementary, St. Lucie West K-8, Samuel Gaines Academy K-8 and Weatherbee Elementary School.
