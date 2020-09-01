Tropical Storm Nana forms in Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Nana formed on Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea near Jamaica, but is not expected to impact our weather in South Florida.
According to the 1 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Nana has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving west at 16 mph.
Tropical Storm Nana is expected to continue moving west toward Central America, where it could make landfall in Belize as a hurricane.
On the forecast track, Nana will move near but north of the coast of Honduras on Wednesday and likely approach the coast of Belize on Thursday.
The NHC said Nana could strengthen into a hurricane just prior to landfall on Thursday.
Scripps Only Content 2020