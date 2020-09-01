Truck smashes into I-95 overpass in Palm Beach County

Chunks of concrete smashed to the ground on Tuesday when a truck crashed into an Interstate 95 overpass in Palm Beach County.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the truck was trying to go underneath an overpass bridge at 12th Avenue South and I-95, just north of Lantana, but was too tall and plowed into the bridge.
Photos from the scene show large cracks in the overpass and thick chunks of concrete scattered on the road below.
Officials said 12th Avenue South is closed underneath the overpass, and drivers must use a different route.
