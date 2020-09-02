City of Port St. Lucie set to widen, add sidewalks to Floresta Dr. from Southbend to St. Lucie West

A frequently traveled roadway in the Treasure Coast's biggest community is set to go undergo a major expansion beginning at the end of the month.
From Southbend Lakes to St. Lucie West, Floresta Dr. will see the addition of two extra lanes, sidewalks, and bicycle paths.
"As of right now, I think it's going to be a little bit more congested with the construction going on, but definitely in the long run with all of the development going on on Becker, it'll make it a little bit better," said Ryan Burch, Southbend Lakes resident.
On Wednesday, city leaders hosted an open house meeting where renderings of the future construction were put on display for residents to see.
The project will begin at the roundabout at the entrance to Southbend and stretch to Prima Vista Blvd. in St. Lucie West.
The goal is to keep the neighborhood intact while making it easier to get around.
"I'm the type of guy that doesn't mind paying taxes as long as I see results and I tell you I'm very happy with the way the city is being run," said Rob Buskey, Port St. Lucie resident.
City leaders said Wednesday that the project is being funded with revenue from a half-cent tax increase approved in November 2018.
The roadway expansion is one Buskey said he will welcome once finished.
"Everything that's happening out here out west, it needs to expand," said Buskey. "Like I said, it's in moderation, they don't overdo it."
