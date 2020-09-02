Fellsmere Elementary School student tests positive for coronavirus

A student tested positive for the coronavirus at Fellsmere Elementary School in Indian River County, the school district said Wednesday.
School spokeswoman Cristen Maddux said 17 students and one district staff member, who had close contact with the student, will be required to quarantine for 14 days before returning to the school.
The families of the 17 students who are required to quarantine were contacted and notified by phone calls from district officials, Maddux said.
The school district said a school messenger call notified all Fellsmere Elementary School families and staff members about the positive case.
Maddux said custodial services are disinfecting and sanitizing the campus so students can safely return to the school on Thursday.
Classes started Aug. 24 in Indian River County.
The school district has also had two students test positive for the coronavirus at Osceola Magnet and one student at Vero Beach High School.
